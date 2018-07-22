Sabah 

South Korean TV crew in KK to film program

Chok Sim Yee

Choi (left) and Paeng (right) with Cheng and his wife at Kedai Kopi Yee Fung.

KOTA KINABALU: Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) has set foot here to film popular South Korean entertainment programme, Battle Trip, at Kedai Kopi Yee Fung.

The crew will stay in Kota Kinabalu for three days and film the programme at Plaza 333 in Penampang, Kokol Hill, Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort and Spa, Manukan Island and Sapi Island.

It was learned that the film crew arrived on Friday and headed for Kedai Kopi Yee Fung yesterday morning where they were warmly received by the owner Cheng Chew Wang and his wife.

The appearance of couple Choi Yang Rak and Paeng Hyunsook of the show was a pleasant surprise for customers at the coffee shop.

The programme is a trip competition between two groups of celebrities who travel based on specific topics and showed viewers travel information and tips.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.