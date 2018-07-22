Uphold significance of Sarawak Day

KUCHING: The time is now for Sarawakians to regroup and join efforts in protecting and fighting for their rights, which have been eroded over the years – intentionally or inadvertently.

In his Sarawak Day 2018 message, Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil believes that such call is ‘indeed very timely’ in view of the change in the political landscape in Malaysia post the 14th general election (GE14), and also the formation of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which comprises all Sarawak-based political parties.

“The history of Sarawak as a sovereign state begins on this very day (July 22, in 1963). It is timely for all Sarawakians to also resolve our unfulfilled rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), the Intergovernmental Committee Reports, and the Malaysian Constitution as equal partners in the formation of Malaysia.

“During this Sarawak Day, I appeal to all Sarawakians to pray for God’s blessings in our endeavour to maintain our integrity, peace and harmony. Let not others split us and let not others dictate our future. We know best what we want and where we are heading to,” said Penguang, who is Marudi assemblyman.

In his remarks, Kuching South City mayor Datuk James Chan highlighted the achievement of Sarawak in many fields including agriculture, development, industries, innovative government services and financial integrity.

“Sarawak is the only state government using the English language in its daily official communications and the acceptance of Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) as an entry to work in Sarawak civil service. Thus, Sarawakians should continue to strive for excellence in education and technology towards enhancing the uniqueness of its ‘unity in diversity’ in bringing Sarawak and its people to greater progress of development – one meant to create prosperous opportunities to ensure that its resources could be shared and enjoyed by all Sarawakians.”

Chan also reminded fellow Sarawakians to ‘take this day to be proud of your identity as a Sarawakians’.

“Come together to celebrate this memorable day with our leaders, families and friends. Remember all those past leaders in our prayers, as without them, we would not have ‘a glorious Sarawak’. We must love Sarawak and value this independence, support and work together with our good leaders to chart a course to a beautiful future.”

In his message, Miri mayor Adam Yii regarded Sarawak Day as the day when the administration of Sarawak was handed over to Sarawakians from the British back in 1963.

“We then became the master of our own land. Every Sarawakian will definitely celebrate this historic day,” he said.

On the other hand, Yii’s predecessor Datuk Lawrence Lai believed that in view of Sarawak Day coupled with the change in the country’s political landscape, it might be timely for GPS to ‘Look East’ – that is, to collaborate with Parti Warisan Sabah

towards establishing stronger assertions of its rights and privileges under the MA63.

He believed that such move should be supported by all Sarawakians, regardless of their political parties and ideologies, all for the best interests of all Sarawakians.

“When Malaysia was formed on Sept 16, 1963, Malaya, Sabah, Sarawak, and Singapore signed the MA63. However when the Federal Constitution was amended in 1976, Sarawak and Sabah were ‘demoted’ from being a part of a three-nation federation, to become among the 13 states in Malaysia; when the Federal Constitution was amended to say that Malaysia comprised 13 states, including Sarawak and Sabah.

“Perhaps the first joint collaboration exercise by both GPS and Warisan governments (of Sarawak and Sabah, respectively) may be to lobby and table a Bill in Parliament to repeal the 1976 Constitutional Amendment Act to the Federal Constitution, and to reinstate/restore the rightful place of Sarawak and Sabah together with Peninsular Malaysia as ‘equal partners of the Federation of Malaysia’ under MA63.

“Indeed, that will be a great birthday present to all Sarawakians on the next Sarawak Day. Otherwise, all talks about autonomy for Sarawak are just that – merely talks,” said Lai, who was Miri mayor from 2009 to 2016.