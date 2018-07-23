20 per cent oil royalty fulfilment depends on state of country’s coffers — DPM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

TUARAN: Fulfilment of the 20-per cent oil royalty promise in Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s manifesto of the 14th general election (GE14) would depend on the state of Malaysia’s existing coffers, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also PH president, assured all that the coalition is not making a U-turn and remains committed to the pledge, but it would refer the matter back to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is PH chairman.

“I (will) refer back to the Prime Minister because it is in our manifesto. But we have to think of the coffers of the country and then see how we can fulfil it properly, not (to) make empty promises.

“There is no U-turn, we are committed because it is in our manifesto; but how to pay it is something else,” reiterated Dr Wan Azizah after officiating at the ‘Reject Pornography as a Family’ (SToP) seminar in Kent Teachers Training Institute (IPG) campus here yesterday.

Dr Mahathir gave his assurance that all oil-producing states in Malaysia would receive 20 per cent of the profits from the resource in Parliament on July 19. However, the statement (by Dr Mahathir) had raised eyebrows amongst politicians and the people alike, prompting lively discussions on whether the percentage should be based on profit instead of production.

Meanwhile Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, said the party would use its logo in the Sungai Kandis by-election. She said since the PKR logo had been used during the recent GE14, it would be ‘samalah’ (the same) for this time around too.

The by-election has been necessitated following the death of PKR assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei on July 2, due to lymphoma cancer.

Polling for the by-election is this Aug 4, with the 14-day campaign period to end at 11.59pm on Aug 3.