Article by Sarawak Report nothing to do with Petros — CMO

KUCHING: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) yesterday clarified that the reference to Petros by online portal Sarawak Report in its July 20 article has nothing to do with the state-owned petroleum company.

The office, in a press statement, was referring to the article entitled ‘Taib’s Secret Interest in Sarawak’s Petros Venture’.

It is understood that the article has gone viral in many chat groups and the social media.

The CMO statement too has also been uploaded on facebook.

“With regards to the content of the article, this office wishes to clarify that Petros, the state oil company and co-regulator of the oil and gas industry in Sarawak, has nothing to do with the venture in Oman as alleged in the article,” the CMO statement said.

Though there was a MoU signed it had lapsed and it was merely an understanding for Petros to assist should the company intend to invest in Sarawak, the statement added.

At best the article is only a speculation in an attempt to smear Petros’ image for reasons only known to Sarawak Report, the CMO statement claimed.