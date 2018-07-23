Betong’s Pasar Lambak shops gone up in smoke

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Three semi-concrete double-storey shophouses at Pasar Lambak in Betong were razed by fire at around 9.4oam this morning.

According to Rescue and Fire Department (Bomba) here, there was no report of personal injuries and as of 11.30am, the operations to put out the fire was still ongoing.

Fire engine and team from Betong and Saratok apart from other relevant agencies were at the scene.

Cause of fire has yet to be ascertained as of now.

Footage of the fire.