Formation of GPS the right thing to do — Penguang

MIRI: The formation of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) comprising parties in the former state Barisan Nasional (BN) after the 14th general election (GE14) is the most appropriate move towards deciding the kind of leadership that people in Sarawak desire and the future of Sarawak.

In saying this, Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said GPS comprising Sarawak-based parties Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), which is led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, should always take into consideration the best interest of Sarawak and its people, the prevailing political landscape and the wants and aspirations of the people of Sarawak as only Sarawakians know exactly what they want.

“GPS must take stock of what and where we have gone wrong.

“We must pool our resources together, reorganise ourselves and if necessary, rebrand, transform and change the way we conduct our business to meet the aspirations of the educated and well-read younger generation and Industry 4.0 in order to avail ourselves to remain relevant,” the Marudi assemblyman told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Penguang stressed that GPS is the best platform for Sarawakians to stand united, without being answerable to “our bigger brother” in Peninsular Malaysia to fight for Sarawak’s rights in the context of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGCR) and the Malaysian Constitution.

“GPS is the most fitting vehicle for us Sarawakians to determine and shape our own future or destiny without fear and favour,” he emphasised.

Penguang said GE14 had created history in Malaysian politics.

“We are still in a state of shock when the Barisan Nasional government failed to secure the required seats to retain Putrajaya in the recently concluded GE14. It was indeed a wake-up call not take things for granted.

“Most importantly, it reminds us of the supreme power of the people in deciding the kind of leadership they want and the future of this country,” he said.

When delivering his motion for adjournment of the first meeting of the Third Session of the 18th State Legislative Assembly recently, Penguang reminded all 12 Pakatan Harapan (PH) members of Parliament from Sarawak to stay true to their spirit of being Sarawakians.

“I would like to remind honourable members from Pakatan Harapan to play their dual roles as an opposition in Sarawak Legislative Assembly and as the ruling government in the federal parliament with full commitment and dignity.

“This is important towards unifying the rakyat, and maintaining peace and harmony rather than instigating the masses to oppose whatever Sarawak government has done, is doing and will continue to do, and should not be trapped in a mind set that promotes factions along political divides and among the different racial groups,” he said.

He also said PH MPs and assemblymen should be mindful that it is their sacred duty as the ruling government to maintain peace, unity and harmony if Malaysia is to continue to progress alongside other developed nations in this part of the world.

“I would also like to strongly remind the honourable members from Pakatan Harapan to stay put, walk their talk, and fulfil their election promises in returning Sarawak’s rights, reducing cost of living, giving free motorcycle licence and the list will go on as per their election manifesto, and Buku Harapan which have been very well publicised,” he added.