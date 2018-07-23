Friends hurt in suspected extortion

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Two youths were hospitalised after they were allegedly attacked by suspected extortionists outside an entertainment outlet along Jalan Padungan.

According to witnesses, the incident happened early yesterday morning when the first victim, a 19-year-old from Asajaya, was allegedly extorted by a group of men prior to being attacked by the said group.

It is learnt that the victim suffered head injuries and his belongings were taken by the group.

His 20-year-old friend from Kampung Pulo Hulu, who witnessed the incident, went to his aid but ended up being stabbed in his right torso and suffered a punctured lung.

Both victims were taken to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) by friends around 4am, where the younger victim was warded in the Yellow Zone while his friend, in the Red Zone.

In a separate incident, a 68-year-old woman from Jalan Stapok suffered injuries to her right leg while riding pillion on a motorcycle on Saturday night.

The incident is said to have happened around 10pm at a commercial centre in Matang Jaya following a single-vehicle accident, after which the victim was sent to SGH for treatment.