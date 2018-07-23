History of Sarawak Day at ‘Ibu Pertiwiku Exhibition’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawakians as well as visitors can now learn more about the history of Sarawak’s independence at the ‘Ibu Pertiwiku Exhibition’ being held at Plaza Merdeka here from now until July 29.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the week-long exhibition will provide an opportunity for the people to appreciate the state’s history.

“We would like to express our appreciation to the Sarawak Day celebration committee who have organised this exhibition in collaboration with the State Library (Pustaka),” he told reporters after officiating the ‘Ibu Pertiwiku Exhibition’ in conjunction with Sarawak Day at Plaza Merdeka yesterday.

He said the exhibition features all the crucial events that occurred in the state including during the Brooke era, Japanese invasion as well as the formation of Malaysia.

He also noted that the location of the exhibition was strategic which would enable the people as well as visitors at the shopping mall to learn more about the history of Sarawak.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani; Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and State Legislative Assembly speaker Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar.