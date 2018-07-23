KGBS welcomes one year grace period for black school shoes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) hopes that teachers will not penalise students for not wearing black shoes during the one-year transition period.

KGBS was responding to Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik’s statement that a one-year grace period would be given to all quarters before the ruling of black school shoes is implemented in all government schools.

Maszlee reportedly said that during this period, there would be no disciplinary action taken against students who fail to wear black school shoes.

“KGBS hopes teachers understand the action and implementation of wearing of black shoes during this ‘soft landing’ period and not take disciplinary action against students for not wearing black shoes,” said its president Ahmad Malie when contacted yesterday.

Maszlee was also quoted as saying the grace period was given for everyone to adjust to the new ruling and not to burden the parents unnecessarily.

“KGBS welcomes the ‘soft landing’ approach by MoE by giving grace period in the implementation of black school shoes,” responded Ahmad.

In this regard, KGBS hopes that the community, especially parents with school going children, welcomes the minister’s announcement with gratitude and an open heart.