MCA, MIC Labuan to continue working closesly with MP

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)



LABUAN: MCA and MIC Labuan have pledged to continue working together with the Labuan Umno-Barisan Nasional Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli in highlighting the people’s issues.

The oldest component parties were of the view their existence in Labuan is still relevant despite their office bearers ‘jumping ship’ to Pakatan Harapan component parties.

Labuan MCA chief Datuk Chin Hon Vui said the party had been in existence over three decades since 1985 on the duty-free-island, having endured various challenges with the people and the previous government.

“The party will remain intact here amid withdrawal of our members to other PH component parties,” he said yesterday.

Chin, who is the third MCA Labuan chief, pledged to defend the post he held since 10 years ago in next month’s party polls.

Labuan MIC chief Datuk Ramasamy Rengasamy said the party was established in 1986, a year after MCA made inroads into the duty-free island to expand its political influence here.

“Since then, the party’s influence grew steadily with increased number year by year, as such, we will continue to be with Umno in BN and the Labuan MP,” he said.

Ramasamy said there was no difference of MIC being in the government and in the opposition pact as its role to champion the people’s interest will remain.

“Certainly, I will listen to party members’ aspirations and voice on our MIC stand in Labuan in the party polls next month and the following month, but logically, MIC Labuan will go along with the MIC central leadership’s stand and therefore, we will support the present Labuan MP,” he said.

Gerakan, a founding member of the BN, announced on June 23 its withdrawal from the coalition after 45 years, leaving only three parties in BN, which once had 13 component parties.

Gerakan will play its role as an independent party in the Opposition bloc to offer check-and-balance to the PH government and will be a constructive opposition.

Rozman, after the swearing-in ceremony as the MP posted his brief message on his Facebook to continue voicing out the people’s interest in Labuan as an Umno-BN elected representative.