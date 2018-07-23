Motion to abolish GST to be tabled next week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will be tabling a motion to abolish the Goods and Services Tax (GST) next week, Minister in the Prime Minister Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said.

He said the bill for the implementation of the Sales and Services Tax (SST), which would take over from the GST, was also expected to be tabled next week.

“(Motion to abolish GST) I think it is next week which is likely to be on Monday,” he told reporters at Parliament lobby here today.

When asked if the SST bill would be tabled on the same day with the GST motion, Liew said: “I don’t think so. I think abolishment will be done first.”

The government will reintroduce the SST on September 1 in place of the GST which has been zero-rated from June 1.

On the the Anti-Fake News Act, Liew said the recommendation now was total abolishment and not amendment of the law.

“It is in the pipeline, as I said before I had prepared the memorandum and it will be submitted to Cabinet for approval,” he said. – Bernama