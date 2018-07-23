Nepalese worker commits suicide at factory

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: A father of two from Nepal hanged himself at a factory where he worked in Jalan Tengah Nipah, yesterday.

The body of 25-year-old factory operator was found about 6.55am by his co-worker, who later informed a security guard.

District police chief ACP Hamzah Ahmad said the victim was identified as Lal Bahadur Bhandari who had been working as a factory operator for three years.

Initial investigation found that Lal worked from 3pm to 11pm on Saturday. However, he told the driver that he would not be returning to their quarters at Taman Warisan 4 as he still had work to do.

“Investigation found that the victim was using a seven-foot, three-inch nylon rope to tie his neck and hang it to the oil pipe. The victim also stood on the valve before hanging himself.

“An inspection on his body found strangulation marks on his neck and no other injuries,” he said, adding that the body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

According to Hamzah, the victim had returned to Nepal in January, this year and leaves behind his wife and two children.

The motive of the suicide is not known and police are still investigating the case.

However, police had ruled out foul play in the incident as there was no evidence of criminal element found at the scene.

The Nepalese found hanging at his workplace.