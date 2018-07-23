Pahlawan wants Sarawak govt to focus on welfare of military veterans

KUCHING: The Malaysian Security Forces Veterans Affairs Organisation (Pahlawan) is seeking support from Sarawak government regarding the Five Demand Items (T5P) related to the welfare of former military personnel.

It is learnt that the five demands are for the 50 per cent rise in pension based on the current pay scheme; the livelihood assistance of RM6,000 per year for those taking early retirement; lifetime pension to families of fallen heroes; ex gratia payment of RM300,000 and pension of RM1,500 for personnel upon disablement; and the bestowing of land to military personnel comprising 20 acres for agriculture and two housing lots, says Pahlawan president Asri Buang.

“We are applying to Sarawak government for a meeting with us regarding the matter, so that Sarawakian veterans would receive due attention (in recognition) for their sacrifices.

“They have served all over Malaysia. We don’t want the veterans to get attention only from the federal government; (the attention should) also come from the Sarawak government,” he told reporters after Sarawak Day 2018 opening ceremony on the Celebration Square at Sarawak Stadium here yesterday.

Adding on, Asri would want the Sarawak government to consider the types of assistance that it could provide to the veterans and in support of the T5P.

“We sent a memorandum to the (Yang di-Pertuan) Agong in October 2016 and the former prime minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak), but we have received no response,” he said.

Asri also expressed his hope for military veterans to reclaim all parts of their Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) contributions.

It is learnt that the veterans only received reimbursement from the employees’ share of the monthly KWAP deduction off their salaries during service – and none from the government’s share of contribution.

He believed that the government would not need to worry about such funding for the T5P as the money would come from the KWAP, which currently has a fund size of RM85 billion.

As for the land matter under the T5P, Asri acknowledged that there is an Act provided for it, but there is no channel to apply. In this regard, he voiced out the need to set up a ‘Land Application Department’ specifically for this area.

“There is a need to update the said Act. We need to have the form and know where to submit the applications. We have been told to go to the Land and Survery Department, but we don’t know where exactly to submit it (application).”

Adding on to Asri’s statement, Pahlawan Sarawak pro tem chairman Jonas Riong said this endeavour could not be done alone – it needs more members to come in and help.

Currently, there are 1,000 Pahlawan members in Sarawak.

“What we want is for the T5P to be collective – for the whole of Malaysia. I hope all members could come and help me, and also get other veterans to register with Pahlawan. We urge all military veterans to support the T5P,” said Jonas, who had just received the appointment letter for him to serve a Pahlawan Sarawak pro tem chairman for a term from July 1 this year to the end of 2020.