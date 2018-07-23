Petrol station worker critical after machete attack

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A petrol station worker was in critical condition after an unknown man attacked her using a machete at her workplace in Senadin yesterday.

The victim’s father, who was waiting for her to finish her shift, and a co-worker were also injured in the attack.

The attacked occurred at about 6.52pm based on a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) video footage, which went viral last night.

In the video, the victim was seen sitting at the payment counter inside the petrol station while the suspect was standing not far from her.

Not long after that, the suspect suddenly took out a machete and attacked the victim.

The victim then was seen running away from the counter and got outside the petrol station where her father was waiting outside.

The suspect was also seen chasing after the victim outside and there he once again attacked the victim and her father.

He later went back inside the petrol station and took away with an amount of cash from the counter.

Both victims were later rushed to Miri Hospital.

It is also learnt that the suspect had been arrested.

The CCTV footage showing the incident which went viral.