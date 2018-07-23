PKR not worried about BN’s strategy — MB

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SHAH ALAM: Selangor PKR is not worried about BN’s strategy of working with PAS to draw Malay voters in the Sungai Kandis state by-election.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said Selangor PKR accepted it and saw it as a democratic choice.

“Our country practises democracy, and this is one of the ways of democracy … anyone can work together in the by-election campaign.

“However, the people must evaluate and choose wisely, if they want to continue getting the help of the state government, especially now that Pakatan Harapan is the Federal Government, then they should choose our candidate,” he told reporters after attending the launch of the PKR election machinery operations room here yesterday.

Also present were Sungai Kandis state by-election deputy director Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar and PKR candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni.

BN candidate in the by-election, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, is reported to have met with the PAS leadership to get its help in winning over Malay voters in the constituency.

Meanwhile, PAS’ decision not to field a candidate in the Sungai Kandis state by-election on Aug 4 is because it wants to study the report by the Post-Mortem Committee of the 14th General Election (GE) by PAS Central.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the report focused on the party’s performance in GE14, especially in Selangor.

“PAS is not sending its machinery in the Sungai Kandis by-election, but it will move as usual to strengthen the party post GE14 in preparation for GE15,” he said in a statement yesterday. — Bernama