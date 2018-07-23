PLP inks MoU with EASS to enhance skills of electrical contractors

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: There is a great demand and potential for skilled industrial chargemen, wiremen and electrical contractors in view of the fast development in Sarawak.

According to founder and chief executive officer of Pusat Latihan ProAktif (PLP) Dato Dr Bernard Tan, the centre will collaborate with Electrical Association of Sarawak and Sabah (EASS) to further enhance the industrial skills of this group of contractors, especially for industries in Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

“We know that in this globalised world, we should not only develop workforce for local human capital market.

“We are positioning ourselves to train a skilled, hands-on and competent workforce so that the graduates are marketable anywhere in the world,’ he spoke at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between PLP and EASS for Chargeman L1 and L4 courses.

The MoU was inked by Tan representing PLP, and EASS chairman Hii Hua Chuon – witnessed by the Ministry of Utilities’ Electricity Supply director Syed Mohamad Fauzi Shahab.

The signing took place at Wisma Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry yesterday.

Tan said apart from training, the objective of the MoU is to ensure that the standard of practice in electrical engineering would fully comply with existing regulations and legal requirements.

He said PLP was set up in 2009 to provide hands-on industrial skills and knowledge to working adults and school-leavers aiming to take electrical engineering as their career.

He also said PLP had inked similar MoUs with other organisations such as ‘School of Lifelong Learning’ under Open University Malaysia, Human Resources Department, Kota Samarahan Industrial Training Institute, Sarawak Energy Bhd, Centre of Technical Excellence (Centexs), Dilo Germany, Seda and several vocational schools.