Promote, uphold local cultures, youth told

SIBU: The younger generation of Sarawakians should always promote and uphold the beautiful, unique and diverse cultures in Sarawak.

They should also try their level best to love and feel proud of their cultures, said co-lead coordinator for Borneo Cultural Festival’s (BCF) Malay/Melanau pavilion, councillor Nazatusyima Bujang.

“There are many different cultures in Sarawak, which remain part of the great adventure and identity to those people who live in this community. No one else can stand for us. It is you and me who will stand for Sarawak.

“Only ‘Anak Sarawak’ and no one else can protect our culture, our Fairland of Sarawak. It is high time for us to protect all what we have in our culture and whatever is good should be taken to great heights and we should all try our level best to protect what is ours,” she said at the opening of the Malay/Melanau pavilion at Sibu Town Square Phase 1 on Saturday night.

Political secretary to chief minister, Abu Seman Jahwie, officiated at the opening, which was also attended by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairwoman Rogayah Jamian, lead coordinator councillor Zaiton Abdul Kader and councillor Ibrahim Laili.

Nazatusyima reminded all to take the responsibility in preserving their cultures.

“Having said so, I believe that changes can also be brought by us, by working and cooperating with different people, even those who live beyond our shores. Through our talent, ideas and education, we can change ourselves as well as our society.

“I truly believe that this young and brave generation will one day make a greater change and continue to promote and uphold our beautiful cultures – making Sibu or Sarawak a better place for all.”

She also mentioned that the youth icon competition was held for the first time at the pavilion to showcase youth talents in promoting the cultures of the communities in Sibu.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, Abu Seman said BCF is an ideal platform for the Malay/Melanau community to showcase their culture and heritage such as dances, songs and art of self-defence to others.

He added such performances would enable Malay/Melanau community to know how far they have preserved their culture and heritage.

He added that this also showed the high level of cooperation between Malay and Melanau communities.

“The setting up of Malay/Melanau pavilion also shows our leadership in managing a function,” said Abu Seman.