‘Proposed SMK Balingian under review by PH govt’

SIBU: The proposed SMK Balingian project is under review by the Pakatan Harapan federal government.

The long-awaited school project was promised by the previous federal government during the Balingian by-election in 2014.

When contacted yesterday, Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi said: “According to the latest information received from the state Education Department, the new federal government is still reviewing the project.

“Nevertheless, I will do my level best to discuss with the Ministry of Education on this matter.”

Adding on, he highlighted that while his area has many primary schools, it does not have a secondary school.

“Hence, these primary schools will be the feeder schools for the proposed SMK Balingian. Otherwise, parents are compelled to send their children either to SMK Three Rivers or SMK St Patrick (in Mukah) – located some 60km away, to continue their secondary education.

“Those in the lower income group will be burdened by the transportation cost. Therefore, it is crucial that this proposed secondary school becomes a reality,” Abdul Yakub pointed out.

The then deputy prime minister and education minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made the promise during the Balingian by-election in 2014 that SMK Balingian would be built.

Muhyiddin was quoted as having announced the approval of RM60 million for the building of a new 24-classroom secondary school, which should be able to accommodate 800 students from the Balingian sub-district.

In April 2016 during a gathering at Kampung Masjid in the sub-district, the media reported former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as saying that construction works on the proposed SMK Balingian would commence soon.

He was also quoted as saying that a land had been identified for the school’s site and the building plan was being drawn up.