‘Quality workforce can boost safety in electrical sector’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The Electrical Inspectorate Unit (EIU) under the Ministry of Utilities has been working continuously to increase safety in the electrical sector.

In stating this, the ministry’s electricity supply division director Syed Mohamad Fauzi Shahab said having a workforce of high calibre would directly contribute towards this objective.

“A competent workforce that possesses knowledge, skills, experiences and high work ethics ultimately ensures that the design and installation of electrical works will be of quality that complies with the required standards as referenced in the ‘Electricity Rules and State Grid Code’,” he spoke at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Electrical Association of Sarawak and Sabah (EASS) and Pusat Latihan ProAktif (PLP) in the premises of Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry here yesterday.

The MoU covers the courses for Chargeman L1 – Low Voltage Main Switchboard and Chargeman L4 – Low Voltage Stand-Alone Photovoltaic System, and also reflects the commitment by both parties in training more competent individuals in L1 and L4 courses.

EASS was represented by its chairman Hii Hua Chuon, and PLP by its chief executive officer Dato Dr Bernard Tan.

According to Syed Mohamad Fauzi, the role of EIU in issuing certificates of competency is aimed towards ensuring that there would be an adequate supply of competent individuals in the electrical industry equipped with skills and knowledge relevant to current needs.

He said EIU has always engaged with external stakeholders such as Sarawak Energy Bhd, Association of Consulting Engineers Sarawak, Institution of Engineers Malaysia Sarawak and training providers in establishing and updating the training syllabus, introducing and updating technical and safe practices and procedures, and promoting awareness and promotion of electrical requirements.

“The EIU has issued 6,658 certificates of competency, and aims to achieve 15,000 competent persons of various categories such as wiremen, chargemen and cable-jointers by 2020,” he said, adding that there are 22 institutions accredited to conduct electrical competent courses.

He said the unit facilitates these institutions to collaborate amongst themselves and with other stakeholders such as electrical associations, industries, manufacturers and commercial entities, so that mutually beneficial arrangements could be achieved to train the maximum number competent persons through sharing of resources such as lecturers, tutors and training facilities.