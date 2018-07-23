Sabah PKR supports Anwar for party president

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) yesterday announced its unanimous support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as candidate for the party president’s post.

Sabah PKR chairman Christina Liew said the unanimous decision was made by all members of the state committee as well as 24 out of 26 division chiefs, including Labuan, in a meeting on Saturday.

Two division chiefs were absent at the meeting.

Christinas thanked Deputy Prime Minister cum PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail for her hard work and leading the party for several elections to victory.

“We thank her for her selfless sacrifice to the party.

“We hope that when Datuk Seri Anwar takes over, she will still have a role to play.

“And I believe she will. She is doing a good job as the Deputy Prime Minister,” she said to the media after Dr Wan Azizah officiated at the closing of a seminar on PKR divisional annual general meeting and party election for Sabah here yesterday.

Liew, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, believed that Dr Wan Azizah would remain as Deputy Prime Minister after the party election.

“To my understanding, Anwar is going to contest as president of the party and not so much to hold government post.”

She said PKR would be holding its nomination day for divisional and national levels on July 28, followed by annual general meetings by each division between August and September.

The party will be required to hold its election latest by September 9, she added.

Liew said PKR would be using an e-voting system for divisional and national level elections for the first time.

She said the paperless system would save time and provide instant results.