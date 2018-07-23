Sarawak needs to be recognised as an equal partner in Malaysia — Miri mayor

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: This year’s Sarawak Day celebration signifies the need for Sarawak to be accorded with a status that regards it as an equal member of the Federation of Malaysia.

This sentiment was voiced out by Miri Mayor Adam Yii prior to the flag-off of Sarawak Day Run 2018 at Miri City Council (MCC) field here yesterday.

“As Sarawakian, of course the first expression is for our proper status to be recognised and together with that, the benefits and rights of being a separate state – instead of being just one of 13 Malaysian states.

“We are happy to be a part of Malaysia, but our status in Malaysia has to be properly recognised,” he said.

Yii also called upon fellow Sarawakians to regard Sarawak Day as an important event, in that it commemorates its independence from the British colonial rule and the beginning of its self-governance.

Meanwhile, many of those met at the event yesterday expressed their hopes for Sarawak to continue prospering and also to regain its rights, including those concerning oil and gas industry.

Councillor Aries Leong would like to see Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to work closely with the Sarawak government in various matters, especially on oil royalty.

“Now, Sarawakians are fighting for the 20 per cent royalty; for me, I hope we could get 100 per cent royalty from which, we could perhaps give back five or 10 per cent to the federal (government),” he said.

On the other hand, Norlizawati Shahran wanted all Sarawakians to continue living in peace with one another.

“Hopefully with this new government, we would continue to progress, without any crisis that could jeopardise the peace and harmony in Sarawak,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Kong regarded Sarawak Day as an achievement of a ‘united Sarawak’.

“This Sarawak Day Run is all about the unity of Sarawakians.

“It is good for health and I hope all youngsters out there would join us in this run – it is good for us to get to know one another better,” he added.

The running event, which entered its third edition this year, was organised by MYAC Miri Youth Activities Centre in collaboration with Bulatan Park Runners Club, One Gym Centre and Sharetea.

About 1,000 people took part in the 7km run. All proceeds from the event would go to charity.