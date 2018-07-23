Shafie very qualified to lead Sabah – DPM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is very qualified to lead Sabah due to his vast experience, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said Mohd Shafie has the skills and the knowledge needed to administer the state which was formerly led by the Barisan Nasional government.

“I have full trust in him (Mohd Shafie) as he has given a new breath to the state and has fixed what needs to be fixed because he knows better.

“I also congratulate Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), the party which is leading the new Sabah coalition government,” she told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Mohd Shafie at his official residence in Sri Gaya here.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also PKR president, said during their meeting they also exchanged views and opinions about their respective parties.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie said he had also briefed the Deputy Prime Minister on the latest developments in Sabah, including matters and problems relating to state administration.

When asked whether the issue of oil royalty was discussed, the Chief Minister said the matter was not touched as all quarters were already aware that it was part of the pledges contained in Warisan and Pakatan Harapan manifesto for the 14th General Election. – Bernama