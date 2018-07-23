Soldiers nab Indonesians in illegal entry attempt

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Four foreigners were nabbed by soldiers while attempting to enter the country using an illegal route along the border yesterday.

A spokesperson from the First Malaysian Infantry Division said the suspects, Indonesian nationals aged between 28 and 40, were travelling on two motorcycles when they were stopped by the 4th Royal Malaysian Armoured Corps regiment at Kandaie in Lundu.

“Soldiers stopped the foreign nationals around 10.30am for inspection when they attempted to cross the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

“They were arrested after they were found to not possess valid travel documents,” he said.

Apart from seizing the two motorcycles, soldiers also confiscated two apparatus believed to be used for the purpose of electric fishing.

The four men were later handed over to police in Lundu for further investigation.