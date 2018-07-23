Soo agrees with Abg Johari not to accept Dr Mahathir’s offer of 20 per cent profit

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) president Lina Soo said she agreed with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg not to accept Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s offer of 20 per cent profit on petroleum resources extracted from Sarawak.

This is because to accept would mean to acknowledge the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974 and Territorial Sea Act 2012 (TSA) as enforceable on Sarawak’s territory, Soo reasoned.

At the same time, Soo expressed disappointment over Abang Johari’s request to seek clarification from the federal government on the 20 per cent oil royalty as reported in a local media.

“Why is there the need to seek clarification and bargain with our own resources?” Soo asked, insisting that it is not a matter for argument whether it is a percentage of production or of profit.

She said the Chief Minister cannot do a “U-turn” now to take the offer of “20 per cent profit” by Dr Mahathir of what is supposedly termed as “oil royalty”.

“To accept 20 per cent royalty or 20 per cent profit is self-defeating in itself as it gives validity to PDA’s enforceability within Sarawak territory.”

“We all know that PDA is a Federal Act which was never adopted by Sarawak DUN (State Legislative Assembly) and as such is unconstitutional and unenforceable in Sarawak,” she added.

The crux of the matter, she reminded, is that the Sarawak government should not use the resources as a bargaining chip with the federal government, which compromises Sarawak’s rights and territorial sovereignty.

Soo also reminded that the Sarawak government had as of July 1 this year enforced the Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO) 1958 to take back 100 per cent of Sarawak’s petroleum and regulatory rights within its territory.

“To accept any royalty payment in whatever form or percentage would be tantamount to reversing the Sarawak government’s stand in enforcing OMO, and to accept that is to destroy Sarawak’s 100 per cent ownership status,” she claimed.

Soo also said she understands that Sarawak produces the most expensive oil in the world which comes from the West Lutong oilfield in Sarawak. She cited the disclosure by the CEO of Petronas in a recent report that Sarawak produces 850,000 BOE/D (barrel of oil equivalent per day) and at USD70 a barrel, this amounts to USD56 million per day which adds up to USD20.4 billion a year.

“Imagine if this is shared amongst Sarawak’s population of 2.8 million Sarawakians, Sarawak will be another Norway or Qatar in terms of income per capita,” she said.

Soo proposed that the Sarawak government as the landowner offer Petronas a percentage on every barrel of oil extracted out of Sarawak’s territory, saying it is only proper that the landowner make the offer to the “excavator” (Petronas), and not the other way round.

“What lies within Sarawak’s territory and its waters belongs rightfully to Sarawak, as has been pre-Malaysia. We want nothing more and nothing less,” Soo stressed.