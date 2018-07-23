Still time to vaccinate pet dogs before start of enforcement — DVS

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Dog owners, especially those living in areas declared as rabies-affected, are reminded to confine and vaccinate their pets prior to an enforcement operation by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak.

In giving the reminder, its veterinary officer Dr Tay Lee Huay said the public should do all they can to confine and vaccinate their dogs before the start of the enforcement.

“We are still giving people time to do it (vaccinate) before enforcement starts. This (reminder) goes out especially to those living in areas declared as rabies-affected areas,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Under Section 37(2) and (3) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, it is an offence to allow a dog to be freed and/or to bring a dog out of the rabies-affected area without the written permission of the state veterinary authority, with those found guilty liable to be fined up to RM5,000 or jailed up to three months, or both.

At the same time, dog owners from rabies-affected areas who fail to vaccinate their pets will be in violation of Section 40 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, which carries a fine not exceeding RM2,500 and sees any dogs without proof of vaccination being put to sleep.

Meanwhile, Tay said two mass vaccination exercises will be carried out this coming Saturday (July 28) at SJK(C) Chung Hua Batu 10 and Sungai Maong Community Hall, from 9am to 2pm.

A similar exercise will be held the subsequent Saturday (Aug 4) at the Sungai Apong basketball court as well as the compound of the Association of Churches Sarawak at Jalan Stampin.