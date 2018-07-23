Stolen items, offensive weapons recovered in housebreaking arrests

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Police busted seven local men early yesterday morning and recovered a host of stolen items in connection with several burglaries in the Padawan area.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the suspects, aged 17 to 33 years, were picked up in five different locations in Batu Kawah.

He said the first two arrests took place at 4.30am at the Batu Kawah Resettlement Scheme, followed by one arrest at the Desa Wira Resettlement Scheme 15 minutes later.

“At 5am, we raided another house at Desa Wira Resettlement Scheme and arrested the fourth suspect, followed two more arrests from a house at Kampung Sinar Budi Baru.

“The final arrest took place at 6.20am at a house in Desa Wira Phase 3 involving a 33-year-old man,” he said when contacted.

According to Aidil, police were able to recover a total of 20 items comprising stolen objects and dangerous weapons.

The stolen items include three laptops, eight mobile phones, a Malaysian passport and bank account book.

“The offensive weapons seized from the suspects were a samurai sword, dagger and 10 bullet components of various sizes,” he added.

All seven suspects are currently being held in the lockup pending further investigation for housebreaking, possession of offensive weapons, and possessing ammunition without a licence.