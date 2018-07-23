Thousands gather to celebrate S’wak Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Thousands of people flocked to Celebration Square near the Sarawak Stadium here yesterday morning as Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud led the grand Sarawak Day 2018 celebration.

The event kicked off with the singing of ‘Negaraku’ and ‘Ibu Pertiwiku’, followed by a prayer recital and opening performances.

The celebration included song and dance performances as well as a video presentation of the untold history of Sarawak.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was on hand to deliver his speech before joining Taib and other dignitaries on stage for the launch gimmick.

Joining the thousands of Sarawakians to mark the special day were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Sarawak Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, and State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani.

The Sarawak Day celebration kicked off on July 14 with the ‘722 Sarawak Unity Futsal Tournament’, thanksgiving sessions at all houses of worship on July 20, the ‘Maksak Unity 722 Challenge’ and ‘722

Sarawak Day Unity Run’ on Saturday.

There was also the ‘Unity 722 #Ibupertiwiku’ concert last night, as well as the opening of the ‘Ibu Pertiwiku Exhibition’ at Plaza Merdeka here yesterday, which runs until July 29.

On July 22, 1963, Sarawak was granted self-government by the British when the first Sarawak cabinet was appointed to administer the territory, whereby a proclamation was issued to form a new Supreme Council.

The first Sarawak cabinet was led by Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan as chief minister and he was assisted by five ministers, who were responsible for laying the foundation of Sarawak’s development.

Sarawak, along with Malaya, North Borneo (Sabah) and Singapore, formed Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963.

Singapore left the federation to become an independent republic on Aug 9, 1965.