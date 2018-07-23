Two men arrested for shoplifting in separate incidents

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police arrested a man suspected of shoplifting from a supermarket in Permyjaya on Saturday.

The suspect, a local in his 30s, was initially apprehended by the security guard who saw his attempt to get away with several items such as perfume, biscuits and chocolates without paying for them.

The security guard then alerted the patrol team of Pujut Residents Committee (RC), who later escorted the suspect to the central police station (CPS) here, where he is being detained to facilitate investigation.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, police arrested a 30-year-old man also suspected of shoplifting in Tudan.

He was caught stealing a pair of slippers, a packet of cashew nuts and a can of soda drink – all amounting to RM53.09 – by a promoter at a supermarket there, who later informed the incident to her supervisor.

The suspect was immediately apprehended by several supermarket staff members, who then handed him over to the police.

Both suspects are being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in dwelling house.