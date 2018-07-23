Uggah: Help govt to assist struggling Dayaks in urban centres

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can play a role in helping the government to identify appropriate measures to ease the burden of the Dayaks who have migrated to urban areas.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said up to 60 per cent of the Dayaks were now living in towns and cities and the rest in rural areas.

He said migration to major towns and cities over the past 30 years has created problems such as places of living, sources of income and education.

Hence, Uggah called for assistance from NGOs such as Dayak Association Miri (DAM) to assist the Sarawak government through strategic plans that are in line with programmes to assist these groups.

“I hope the Dayak NGOs and associations will carry out a study to understand the background of every family, their occupation, and senior citizens among them, among others.

“The government has several programmes that are compatible with all segments of society. DAM can help us to approach every entrepreneur, student, unemployed, senior citizen and single mother to improve their standard of living,” he said at an appreciation dinner and closing of Gawai (ngiling bidai) here recently.

Uggah also said the government needed feedback to find the best way to help the Dayaks to ensure none of them was left out of the main stream of development.

“We accept proposals, and are ready to sit down together to talk about land issues, jobs, housing and poverty, but not in the WhatsApp group because this does not help.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that the target groups such as single mothers, students, and senior citizens can improve their standard of living in tandem with the rest of the people,” said Uggah.

Uggah also approved an allocation of RM50,000 for DAM to run and implement their annual activities and programmes.

The dinner also witnessed the presentation of Ngajat performances by students who have graduated from a traditional dance class, award presentation to DAM members, appointment of new members, and the presentation of incentives to students who achieved excellent results in public examations.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, DAM president Serawa Budol, organising chairman and deputy president Wilfred Mac and representatives from various NGOs such as Sarawak Kayan Association, Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Rurum Kelabit, and Sarawak Bisaya Association were also present.