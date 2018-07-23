UPKO youth chief quits post

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: UPKO’s Youth Chief Arthur Sen has resigned from the party and all his posts within the party with immediate effect.

Sen when contacted however is keeping the reason for his resignation close to his chest.

“I am still in a delimma as to whether to reveal why I chose to part ways with UPKO… I will not say anything at the moment,” he said.

On his future plans, Sen said there is nothing concrete planned at the moment but he will keep the media in the loop as to what his next step would be.

Sen in his resignation letter attentioned to Acting UPKO president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said that other than his post as the party’s Youth Chief, he is also relinquishing his posts as UPKO Public Complaint Bureau chairman, Vice UPKO Ranau division chief and head of UPKO Kampung Rapak division.