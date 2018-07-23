Wan Azizah reminds PKR members to avoid factionalism

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has reminded PKR members to refrain from resorting to factionalism during the coming party elections.

Instead, the PKR president urged the members to support whoever elected to further strengthen the party.

“Yes, we may have different opinions or prefer different candidates, but we are still in the same party,” she said at a meeting with Sabah PKR members here yesterday.

Dr Wan Azizah also refuted an allegation that she and her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is PKR de facto leader, were in conflict over the party’s presidency.

“Even if Datuk Seri Anwar had been mistreated, his spirit (in supporting the party’s struggle) never fade away,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also reminded the party members to defend the party’s principles of struggle.

She said PKR should be an example of a responsible party and not ‘infected’ by the attitude of leaders in the previous government.

“As a government, we show by example. We have defeated a strong party (in the 14th General Election). We win for the future of our country,” she said. — Bernama