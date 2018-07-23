Wan Azizah to remain as DPM – Saifuddin

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will remain as Deputy Prime Minister in accordance with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) consensus made on January 6 this year.

PKR secretary general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would remain as president of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) if elected.

For Anwar to hold government posts, he has to contest to become a Member of Parliament, he said.

“We have not reached that stage yet.

“As PKR president alone, Datuk Seri Anwar has no local standi to hold any posts in the government.

“During that period, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah will remain as the Deputy Prime Minister as per PH’s consensus.”

Saifuddin said this when asked by the media after a seminar on PKR divisional annual general meeting (AGM) and party election for Sabah here yesterday.

To another question, he said the tabling of motion to maintain Dr Wan Azizah as Deputy Prime Minister has not arose in the party.

“At present, we just want to ensure Datuk Seri Anwar’s position as PKR president through the party election.”

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister cum PKR Sabah chief Christina Liew and Assistant Finance Minister cum PKR Inanam assemblyman Kenny Chua.