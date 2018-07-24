Accused claims threatened by prison officers to admit killing Morais

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The sixth accused in the murder of Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais told the High Court here that he and five other accused were threatened so that they would admit to murdering Morais during trial.

S.Nimalan, 25, claimed that the threat was made by several prison officers on April 10 at the Sungai Buloh Prison, here as soon as he returned from attending the trial of the case at the High Court here.

“On April 10, I returned from attending the trial and while undergoing an examination, three prison officials asked me to pass motion. While in the toilet, one of them approached me and said that he had met with S.Ravi Chandran (the seventh accused) on several occasions to ask Ravi Chandran to admit to the case.

“The official said that he had discussed on the money to be received by all of them if they admitted to the case,” he said during examination in chief by counsel V. Rajehgopal on the 13th day of the defence proceedings yesterday.

The fifth defence witness said that he subsequently lodged a police report on the matter on April 17 after Ravi Chandran, who is his uncle, had asked him to lodge the report. To a question by Rajehgopal whether Nimalan was involved in the murder case, the accused replied: “I did not commit the offence, Your Honour.”

R. Dinishwaran, A.K Thinesh Kumar, M.Vishwanath, Nimalan, Ravi Chandaran, and army doctor Colonel Dr R.Kunaseegaran, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Kevin Morais during the journey from Jalan Dutamas 1, Sentul to No.1 Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya, between 7am and 8pm on Sept 4, 2015. They face the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

At the proceedings yesterday, Dinishwaran, 26, Thinesh Kumar, 25, Vishwanath; 28, Nimalan and Ravi Chandaran, 47, were represented by counsel Rajehgopal while Dr Kunaseegaran, 55, was represented by counsel Datuk N.Sivananthan and the prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Saiful Edris Zainuddin.

The trial before Justice Datuk Azman Abdullah continues today. — Bernama