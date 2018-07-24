BCF opens door to economic opportunity for Dayaks — Community leader

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) is a good platform to spur the economy for the locals, especially the Dayaks.

According to local community leader Temenggong Stanley Geramong Bandar, the annual event is already listed on Sarawak tourism calendar, adding that it serves as an opportunity for the Dayaks to market their products, mainly food and drinks.

“With such opportunity, it can educate the Dayaks the basics in business, which has been undertaken by the Chinese here all this while,” he spoke at the opening ceremony of the Borneo Dayak Cultural Festival (BDCF) 2018 at Sibu Town Square Phase 1 here last weekend. The BDCF is a sub-event of the annual BCF.

Adding on, Stanley said the involvement of the local Dayaks in BCF, via BDCF, highlighted the ‘spirit of unity amidst diversity’ practised in Sarawak.

“This spirit goes beyond the aspect of business; our ties with other communities like the Malays, the Melanaus and the Chinese have been and continue to be strengthened. The success of the BCF shows that the Sibu diverse communities can live harmoniously together – and the festival enables them to showcase their respective cultures and offerings,” he said.

Back on BDCF, Stanley also viewed it as a platform to reach out to the younger generation of Dayaks.

“The BDCF stage serves as a platform for our younger generation to see themselves our traditions, customs, cultures and heritage – apart from attracting visitors,” he said.

Stanley also believed that such festival should be enhanced and made into an international-level event, which could offer more business opportunities to the Dayaks.