Canada wants to enhance ties with Sabah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Canada wants to enhance trade, education and cooperation relations with Sabah, said its High Commissioner to Malaysia, Julia Bentley.

“Canada hopes to work with the State Government of Sabah in infrastructure, energy, information and communications technology, water treatment and waste because the country has expertise in these areas,” Bentley said when paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal on Monday.

“In addition, we also offer the Canada-ASEAN Scholarships and Educational Exchanges for Development (SEED) Scholarship for short-term learning.

“This scholarship was set up for the first time this year for students from ASEAN and I am very happy that a total of 13 students from Malaysia have been selected to receive the scholarship,” she said.

Bentley added Canada also offers Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) financial grants to non-governmental organizations and local organizations to implement small-scale projects.

Among the areas that the CFLI focused on were the Empowerment of Women and Girls, the Environment and Sustainable Development and the Rights of the Orang Asli. Members of the public can obtain information on the scholarships and grants on the website www.malaysia.gc.ca.

This was Bentley’s first visit to Sabah after taking office in October last year.