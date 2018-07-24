Contract terminated if project not done this week, Dr Sim warns

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The government will terminate the contract with the contractor for a drainage upgrading project at Jalan Batu Kawa Lorong 3 if the contractor does not complete the project within this week.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the contractor has been given many opportunities to complete the project, yet was still unable to meet the government’s requirement.

The project of upgrading the earth drain to concrete drain is under Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID). It was approved on October 2017 and expected to be completed March this year.

However, the contractor failed to deliver. DID had issued a Certificate of Non-Compliance and warning letters on April and June respectively to the contractor.

Dr Sim was angered when he found out the issue during a visit to the site and warned the contractor directly.

He stressed that the contract would be terminated if the works were not completed as soon as possible and in compliance with government’s requirement.

“We will terminate the contract and will not give the contractor any more opportunities as we had given too many opportunities to the contractor in the past.”

Dr Sim reminded the contractor that the government will not compromise and those who cannot deliver will not be awarded any contract in future.