EU ambassadors call on DPM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail yesterday received a courtesy call from a group of European Union (EU) envoys at Perdana Putra, here.

Those present were 15 EU ambassadors who were led by the head of delegation of the EU to Malaysia, Maria Castillo Fernandez.

The meeting, which lasted over an hour, discussed among other things the EU-Malaysia Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) as well as cooperation in women empowerment, gender equality and children’s right.

The palm oil issue was also discussed in the meeting in which Malaysia expressed its commitment to work with all European governments in promoting and sharing the right information about Malaysia’s palm oil production.

The EU seeks to phase out palm oil from transport fuel. However, earlier last month EU lawmakers agreed to defer the ban to 2030 from 2021. — Bernama