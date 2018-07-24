Govt plans to include Mandarin on signboards at tourist areas – Jaujan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PUTATAN: The state government plans to include the Mandarin language on signboards, especially at tourist destinations throughout Sabah.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said having Mandarin on signboards is important to give directions and reminders to tourists visiting the State.

“We will establish a committee to go over this matter with the relevant agencies to refine existing policies. The usage of Mandarin on signboards can be implemented if it doesn’t go against any rules we have now,” he said at a press conference following a working visit to the Putatan District Council.

However, he stressed that the need for Mandarin on signboards is pertinent as most tourists do not speak English or Malay. The signboards should not be considered as an impediment to the national language, as airports also use foreign languages to greet tourists during peak seasons, he said.

“Moreover, such signboards could provide reminders to tourists on appropriate behaviour at attractions in the State,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jaujan said that development in Putatan must be in line with its people. Despite the need for development, it must also balance the life of the local community.

“Development should also be in tandem with the limited land here to avoid congestion,” he added.

Also present yesterday were Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Hiew Vun Zin, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Datuk Ginun Yangus, nominated assemblyman Terrence Siambun and Petagas assemblyman Uda Sulai.

Jaujan also visited the Penampang District Council yesterday.

He pointed out that residential areas in Penampang need to be more organised to accommodate people in a conducive environment, following rapid development in Kota Kinabalu.

He said Penampang had many unique resources but still had room for improvement.

“The Penampang District Council (MDP) must prepare for the spillover from development taking place in Kota Kinabalu. Balanced development must be structured in terms of housing, industry and trade,” he said.

Jaujan said this after observing that residential areas in Penampang are currently integrated with industry and trade premises. The arrangement is bound to benefit the local community in various aspects.

He added that local authorities must keep a closer eye on residential areas here.

“Developers are no longer allowed to appoint their own management team for monitoring purposes, especially solid waste disposal system,” he said.

Jaujan explained that this is to ensure solid waste or garbage will be disposed of accordingly and improve the appearance of the area. He also expressed hope the MDP will be upgraded to City Council status in time to come.

Present was Penampang District Officer Robert Stidi.