KFA members reminded of significance of Sarawak Day

KUCHING: Members of the Kuching Foochow Association (KFA) have been reminded to pay due attention to the significance of Sarawak Day.

KFA president Datuk Yii Chii Hau, who made this call on Sunday night, said the spirit of Sarawak Day should go a long way in seeing Sarawakians fight for Sarawak’s autonomy for the betterment of future generations.

“The autonomous rights of both Sarawak and Sabah have been included in the manifesto of both the ruling and opposition coalitions during the last general election.

“This certainly helps pave the way for Sarawak to regain its autonomous power that has been eroded over the decades,” he said during the association’s ‘Parents Day’ dinner at Imperial Hotel here.

The dinner was held in connection with the finale of ‘The Voice of Kuching 6.0’ singing competition, the installation ceremonies of KFA 51st committee, 11th Youth committee, 10th Women’s committee and sixth Seniors committee.

According to Yii, KFA is one of the largest Chinese dialect-based associations in the city.

He said members would always uphold the spirit of respecting one another and mingling in a pleasant manner in line with KFA’s vision.

He cited the most recent election of office-bearers as an example of such sprit, as it did not see any contest and the line-up was decided based on consensus.

“After all, we place emphasis on harmony within us so as to work together for the better welfare of our members. Moreover, those who are sincere in serving the community can do so regardless of the position they hold.”

Yii said the purpose of holding the Parents Day event was to remind the younger generation of the need to fulfil their filial duty – in that every individual ought to treat their parents well by caring for them on a daily basis.

He commended the youth and women sections of KFA for running activities for the benefit of members.

Concluding his speech, Yii hoped that all newly-minted committee members would work closely to carry out more programmes towards strengthening the association.