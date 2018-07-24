Lawyer: July 22 should not be regarded as Independence Day of Sarawak

SIBU: Lawyer Robert Lau said July 22 should not be regarded as the Independence Day of Sarawak.

Speaking at a forum hosted by the Sarawak Liberation Movement in a leading hotel here on Sunday, he said July 22 is instead a day when Sarawak had its own government with Stephen Kalong Ningkan as the first chief minister.

“It should be called the self-governing day, (because) UK still controlled the external and security affairs. There was a British governor until September 16, 1963.”

He said the situation was like in Singapore when Lee Kuan Yew was chief minister from 1959.

Lau was invited as a panel speaker on Sarawak’s independence.

He said he attended it because it was Sarawak Day celebration and the event was the only one hosted in line with it.

He said four questions were put to the panellists at the event, of which he considered two as of significance to the celebration.

On whether Sarawak has gained independence, he answered: “It’s a yes and no answer. In form, yes, Sarawak has gained independence. Legally there is a route to independence by joining an independent country or forming a new country. This is accepted by UN. Sarawak went through that route, same for Singapore and North Borneo.”

Using Singapore as an example, he said: “From September 16, 1963 until August 9, 1965, was Singapore independent? Can a country have two independence? Singapore had another independence on August 9 1965, and that is the one they still celebrate.”

However, he said there was a counter argument that we were not independent as we did not have our rights (or more correctly we lost our rights over the years).

“Our wealth and power have been taken away. The rights and safeguards under MA63 and IGC report have not been honoured. So in substance, we have not achieved independence or it has lost its independence, after the rights under the MA63 were eroded.”

He said the key reason Singapore broke off from Malaysia was because Lee Kwan Yew and Malaya could not see eye to eye on many issues, and Lee was not willing to compromise.

“Most of the issues centred on economic, financial control and internal security, including free port status of Singapore, control over customs and common market and control over the police.”

Apart from that, he emphasised that we must have the right leadership to protect Sarawak.

“The burden rests especially on our elected representatives in the State Assembly and Parliament.”

Lau suggested that there should be more town hall meetings (instead of dinners and opening ceremonies) where our elected representatives got to sit down and answer questions from the people.

“This is commonly practised in bigger cities like KL and Penang. The YBs have to face you and be open with their views and stands.”

This was immediately picked up by Simon Tiong, another panel member, who proposed to have a follow-up forum like this on Sept 24 and invite the seven YBs from Sibu area to be present.

“There has been much discussion on the oil and gas royalty. I say the present federal government is again trying to short change Sarawak by saying their promise of 20 per cent is on profit and not royalty.”

Lau agreed that there was a huge difference between the two.

“If leaders do not take issue on this and the people don’t speak up, then we are still very ignorant politically; we are still immature,” he said, adding back in 1963, Sarawakians could be excused for being ignorant as no one had a university degree then.

“It is time people of Sarawak speak up now. The NGOs and the civil society have to stand up. Don’t just let the politicians do (or not do) anything they like without accountability.”

Lau reminded: “If we remain ignorant, all the wealth we have will also be lost or taken by the ruling elite. I give the example of two oil producing countries. One is Norway and the other is Venezuela. Will Sarawak (if given the full ownership of oil and gas) be like Norway or Venezuela? My answer is more like the latter.”

Lau concluded that to have independence, a country or state must have these ingredients: political independence, economic independence and security independence.

More than 40 people attended the forum themed ‘Merdeka kah Sarawak’.