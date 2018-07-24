Malaysia and Indonesia committed to resolving issue concerning border

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

JAKARTA: Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed unanimously to resolve the issue pertaining to the delineation of borders of both countries.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, in a joint media conference yesterday, were committed to resolving the issue that would be a priority for both countries.

“The issue related to this delineation (certain boundary areas at sea and on land), we will expedite in resolving them one by one,” said Saifuddin, who is on a three-day working visit to Indonesia since Saturday.

He was confident that the close ties between the two countries would facilitate in resolving any problems faced by the two countries.

“Retno and I have also been constantly on WhatsApps with each other,” said Saifuddin, who was appointed to the ministerial post on July 2.

Meanwhile Retno said Indonesia is committed in further enhancing bilateral ties with the Pakatan Harapan government, which won in the 14th general election recently.

“We put a strong commitment to further cement ties with Malaysia,” she said.

Retno said in their bilateral discussions, besides the delineation issue, they also discussed matters concerning the welfare of Indonesian workers in Malaysia as well as the issue on the palm oil industry, which is currently under pressure from Europe.

“Malaysia and Indonesia produce 80 per cent of the world’s palm oil. Both countries are the largest producers and we will work together to counter the European attacks and are committed to jointly promoting palm oil products,” Saifuddin added. — Bernama