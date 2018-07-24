Minister: LGBT lifestyle against Malaysian law

KUALA LUMPUR: The LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) groups are not allowed to practise the lifestyle in the country, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said the matter is in accordance with Section 377A of the Penal Code, which is carnal intercourse against the order of nature as well as the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment at the state-level regarding acts of sodomy, lesbians and men behaving like women.

“The rights of the LGBT community to practise their lifestyle is still subject to the law that does not allow it in Malaysia,” he said when replying to Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) who wanted to know the government’s action against the spread of the LGBT culture that had become an increasing cause for concern.

At the same time, Mujahid told the Dewan Rakyat that these groups are entitled to equal rights as citizens and should not be discriminated against in any form, including at work as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“In other words, they cannot be repressed, persecuted and mistreated at work. Statistics also showed that 80 per cent of ‘maknyah’ or transvestites are involved in the sex industry, if we discriminate them at the workplace, they will continue to be in this industry. whereas the Pakatan Harapan government intends to remove them from this industry, ” he said.

He also said through the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), the government had introduced various programmes to reach out to them such as rehabilitating them through voluntary programmes and bring them back to society. — Bernama