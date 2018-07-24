More than RM600 million in Socso payout last year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) distributed more than RM600 million in payout for its members’ deaths, disabilities and injuries last year.

Chairman of Socso, Tan Sri Dr Aseh Che Mat, said there were 33,319 accidents last year – of which 667 resulted in fatalities – and the numbers keep rising yearly.

“Every year, between RM600 million to RM800 million have been set aside for accidents, medical services, pensions and other provisions,” he said at the press conference and equipment handover in conjunction with Blackspot Road Safety Awareness Campaign – a joint initiative with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) – here yesterday.

Also present were Socso chief executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed and Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy director ACP Md Dali Abd Wahid.

Dr Aseh said Socso should ease the compensations meted out in order to focus on prevention-based activities.

“Many things can be done with prevention. Therefore, cooperation with the police force is the best approach.

“Through this cooperation, Socso and PDRM will focus on prevention of high accident and death rates at ‘black spot’ areas.” added Dr Aseh. — Bernama