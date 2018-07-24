Parents look up at teachers as shapers of future generation – DO

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LAWAS: Teachers are considered as the hand that shapes the future generation by the community here.

Outgoing Lawas district officer Hussaini Hakim said parents place high hopes in teachers to serve with dedication and sincerity in moulding the future generation to be movers and shakers in the society.

He made the remarks when officiating at Lawas District Teachers Day celebration at Lawas Indoor stadium yesterday.

Hussaini pointed out that teachers have a heavy responsibility in ensuring the national education transformation agenda succeed in producing top-notch human capital to meet the challenges of a fast evolving era.

He thanked the civil servants, including those in the Education Department, in the district for their cooperation and support during his tenure there.

Hussaini will take up the post of Deputy Resident of Bintulu next month.

The Lawas Teachers Day celebration was his last official function.

Meanwhile, Tukimin Tugiman won the Role Model Teacher Award for this year.

He received the prize from Hussaini, who also presented certificates of excellence to deserving schools in the district.

Joining teachers in Lawas District at the function were Lawas District education officer Dr Hassan Hasbollah and joint-organising chairman Syawal Pandin, who is also Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Lawas principal.