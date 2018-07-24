PNR’s visitor information centre is not yet open to public

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak Forestry Corporation Sdn Bhd (SFCSB) has clarified that the Piasau Nature Reserve (PNR)’s new Visitor Information Centre (VIC) is not yet open to public.

SFCSB in a statement yesterday said contrary to recent report, the centre was merely carrying out test run on the new facilities there between late June and early July.

It noted that Piasau Nature Reserve had gained huge boost to its popularity with the test run of the VIC.

The test run had focused on the functioning of the centre’s audio visual system and lighting system particularly when catering for capacity crowd patronising the centre at any given time.

In mimicking an actual scenario, the management team experiences on how to deal with adhoc possibilities and eventualities when handling visitors arrival on weekdays, weekends and also public holidays.

With sophisticated safety features added into the buildings, risk managements are to be in place to reduce possible risks faced by the visitors and to ensure their safety.

In short, it has been a fruitful and valuable exercise made possible by the active participation from regular users of the reserve and the general public at large throughout the period.

The centre is now fine-tuning the facilities in preparation for its official launching at a date to be announced.