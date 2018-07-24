Rosmah denies purchase of any jewellery from Lebanese firm

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The wife of the former prime minister, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has denied purchasing any of the 44 pieces of jewellery allegedly sent to her for viewing by a Lebanese wholesale jewellery firm totalling USD14.79 million or almost RM60 million.

Rosmah, the wife of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said this in her statement of defence filed through Messrs Geethan Ram at the High Court here yesterday in a suit filed by a Lebanese wholesale jewellery firm, Global Royalty Trading SAL based in Beirut.

The legal firm in the press release said: “Our client did not purchase any of the jewellery which is the subject-matter of the said suit.

“Hence, the legal titles in respect of the jewellery were never passed to our client.”

The firm said the jewellery in question were delivered for Rosmah’s viewing by virtue of the fact that she was the wife of the Prime Minister of Malaysia on the plaintiff’s own accord and volition and without there being any obligation for Rosmah to purchase the jewellery.

It said the suit filed by Global Royalty as the plaintiff had contravened the provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

“Accordingly the said suit filed by Global Royalty against our client is clearly unlawful, frivolous, vexatious and/or an abuse of the court process.

“In the circumstances, the position taken by Global Royalty that our client is liable to indemnify them monies in the sum of RM59,831,317.40 is misconceived and without any legal basis,” it said.

The legal firm said their client shall in due course be making an application to the court to strike out the suit.

Rosmah was also represented by counsels Datuk K. Kumaraendran, Rajivan Nambiar, Reza Rahim, Lavania Raja and Revin Kumar.

The High Court had previously fixed the suit for case management on July 27 and directed Rosmah to file her statement of defence by July 23.

On June 26, Global Royalty had sued Rosmah demanding her to return 44 pieces of jewellery allegedly sent to her for viewing or to pay the price for all the items totalling USD14.79 million or almost RM60 million.

In its statement of claim, Global Royalty, which is an international wholesale jeweller, claimed that Rosmah had been its long standing customer and that the firm would send consignments of jewellery to her on her demand.

She would then evaluate or purchase the items of her choice which she would pay on her own or through a third party.

The firm, which has been supplying jewellery for royalties and the rich and famous from all over the world, claimed that the items not chosen would normally be returned and in certain situation, Rosmah would borrow the jewellery and return it to the plaintiff.

The plaintiff also claimed that the defendant would receive the jewellery personally or through its personnel/agent in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore or Dubai.

The firm claimed that on Feb 10 this year, it had sent 44 pieces of jewellery, including a diamond necklace, earrings, rings, bracelets and a tiara, each worth between USD124,000 and USD925,000 to the defendant by hand through two of its agents.

The plaintiff said during the hand-over, the defendant also acknowledged and accepted the terms and conditions stated in the Memorandum No. 926 relating to the items.

Global Royalty claimed that Rosmah in a letter dated May 22 also confirmed and acknowledged receiving the items, but said the items were no longer in her custody as they had been seized and now under the custody of the Malaysian authority.

The firm claimed that at all material times, the plaintiff was the owner of the jewellery and the ownership had never been transferred to the defendant.

Global Royalty is seeking a court declaration that the firm is the legal owner of the 44 pieces of jewellery, and an order stating that the ownership of the items was never transferred to the defendant.

It also seeks a mandatory order for Rosmah to provide the list of jewellery seized, an order for the jewellery to be returned or if not, Rosmah shall be held responsible for paying the price for the items totalling USD14.79 million (RM59.83 million). — Bernama