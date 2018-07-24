‘Too few Miri taxi drivers make Socso contribution’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Only 11 out of the more than 400 registered taxi drivers here contribute to the Social Security Organisation (Socso), according to state director Phillip Sangkan.

He said under the Self-Employment Social Security Act, or Act 789, which was passed in Parliament on Aug 27 last year, all taxi and Grab drivers are required to contribute to Socso.

“Unfortunately, the response from this group is poor. It is estimated that only 11 taxi drivers in Miri contribute to Socso, whereby the minimum annual contribution is only RM157.20.

“We need to learn from what has happened in the peninsula to the Grab driver (who was murdered recently), and the drivers must know that the scheme provides very good social security guarantee to taxi drivers as well as those offering car rental and e-hailing services,” he said after officiating the annual Program Seranta Perkeso here recently.

Act 789, through the Self-Employed Employment Injury Scheme (SPS), provides coverage for taxi drivers and individuals offering services of similar nature, including e-hailing services such as Grab.

“Registration can be made online or via walk-in to any Socso office and with this, Socso will manage everything. Contributors will enjoy various benefits including medical, temporary disability, recovery benefits and others including dependents,” he said.

Phillip added that Socso paid out a total of RM1,456,000.25 from January to June this year from 435 number of case claims in Miri.

He also highlighted that the Employment Insurance Scheme (EIS) – a social security net to help individuals who lose their jobs or are unemployed from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 – recorded 148 cases, with 99 cases being paid in Miri as of June this year.

“State-wide, there were a total of 827 cases (as of June this year) of which 529 cases were paid out while the rest were rejected on the grounds of ineligibility,” he said.

EIS provides career counselling, job counselling, job search, job matching and job placement through case management approach, as well as training reference for training, retraining, upskilling, reskilling and others.

Under the scheme, eligible workers are entitled for interim payment of RM600 per month for a maximum of three months.

Application for EIS can be made online or via walk-in to any Socso office.