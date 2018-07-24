WFFA to embrace latest to remain relevant, effective — President

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The World Federation of Fuzhou Associations (WFFA) will embrace the latest technology to transform itself into a modern organisation so as to play an effective role in disseminating information among members across the globe.

Its president Ng Woon Yim said WFFA could not afford to remain unchanged in light of the rapid development brought about by information and communication technology (ICT).

“It is also to enable WFFA foster closer ties with all members by engaging itself in various community activities in the hope of making WFFA a more organised body.

“We are bound to face challenges as WFFA moves forward. But I would like to assure members that together, we can achieve more and write new records,” he said at the Parents Day dinner hosted by Kuching Foochow Association (KFA) at Imperial Hotel here on Sunday.

The dinner was also held in connection with the finale of ‘The Voice of Kuching 6.0’ singing competition, the installation ceremonies of KFA 51st committee, 11th Youth committee, 10th Women’s committee and sixth Seniors committee.

According to Ng, KFA has contributed a lot to the progress of WFFA.

He said KFA had been actively taking part in various meetings and events organised by WFFA, besides having put forward constructive suggestions to help set the future direction of WFFA.

In view of this, he called upon KFA to continue giving its support to WFFA so that the culture of the Fuzhou/Foochow could be further promoted at the global level.

Ng said he had stressed the importance of WFFA learning from the Malaysia Federation of Foochow Associations (MFFA) in managing and further strengthening its organisation.

Witnessing the installation of various KFA committees, he said he would look forward to the new leadership bringing KFA members closer together as one big family.

He hailed KFA president Datuk Yii Chi Hau as a practical leader who kept a low profile, while expressing confidence that Yii could make a breakthrough for KFA during his tenure in the next three years.

He also hoped that all committee members including the youth, women and senior committee members would rally behind Yii for the betterment of the Foochow community.

Ng said the ancestors of the Foochow community in Malaysia had travelled all the way from China several decades ago to seek a better lifestyle.

As such, he was delighted to note that many Foochows in Malaysia had attained achievements throughout the years.

“Not only have they succeeded in building up their careers, but they have also participated in community services by joining the Foochow association to enhance closer rapport among themselves, as well as with their counterparts from all over the world,”he added.

China’s Deputy Consul-General in Kuching Zhang Yang and Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations president Dato Richard Wee were among those present at the dinner.