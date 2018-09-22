Fire razes Sibu factory

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A factory producing wooden doors at Ding Lik Kwong Lane 31 was engulfed in a fire, threatening to raze the building last night.

At 11.30pm, the fire was still burning fiercely and has spread to the adjacent buildings as the firemen fought on.

The fire started at 10.20pm.

Firemen rushed over in three trucks and a van.

Series of explosions, some sounded like fire crackers, were heard from within the burning premises.

Losses are expected to be heavy as all finished wooden doors were being burnt with the wood materials in the factory.