Malaysia cannot accept same-sex marriage — Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday reminded the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) that Malaysia could not accept all matters regarded as human rights by the West, including same-sex marriage.

He said the value system in the country was unlike that in the Western countries which were more liberal.

“In Malaysia, there are certain things that we cannot accept although these are now regarded as human rights in Western countries.

“We cannot accept lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders (LGBT) and same-sex marriages,” he said at a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption at Perdana Putra here.

Dr Mahathir said the concept of a family in the country remained intact, meaning a couple comprising a man and a woman and children or adopted children while a same-sex couple was not recognised as a family.

The Prime Minister said the meeting agreed with a proposal for the Suhakam Act to be amended to empower the commission.

He said the proposed amendment included strengthening Suhakam’s powers in terms of enforcement and mediation.

Dr Mahathir said Suhakam had also requested for its annual report to be debated in Parliament. — Bernama